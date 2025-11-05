Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck did his part to keep the game close, but the Jets' offense was unusually quiet. The 32-year-old allowed a power-play goal to Kevin Fiala late in the third period that ended up making the deficit too large to overcome. Hellebuyck has lost three of his last five outings, but he's given up a modest 12 goals in that span. On the year, he has a 6-4-0 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .921 save percentage, which is right in the neighborhood of what his fantasy managers should expect. The Jets' west-coast road trip continues in San Jose on Friday.