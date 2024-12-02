Hellebuyck saved 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck gave up goals to Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment, and there was nothing he could have done on the latter's tally. Hellebuyck has now lost consecutive starts for the first time this season, though he's allowed just a combined five goals on 62 shots to the Kings and Stars. The 31-year-old is down to a 15-4-0 record with a 2.11 GAA and a .928 save percentage. He's first in the league in wins, two ahead of the goalie at the other end of the rink in Sunday's contest. Look for Hellebuyck to tend the twine again Tuesday at home versus the Blues.