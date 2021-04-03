Hellebuyck made 37 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped one of two shootout attempts during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He got handcuffed on a Travis Dermott point shot in the second period, but Hellebuyck was otherwise the main reason the Jets even got a point from this game, and he was especially sharp during a Leafs power play in OT. The 27-year-old netminder has only one regulation loss in his last six starts, going 4-1-1 with a dazzling 1.32 GAA and .956 save percentage over that stretch.