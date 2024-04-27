Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 39 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck has now surrendered 15 goals on 116 shots over the last three games. The 30-year-old will need to get his game back to his regular-season form soon if the Jets are going to fend off the Avalanche, who now lead the series 2-1. There's little reason to think Hellebuyck won't get the chance to play out of his slump, so expect him between the pipes for Game 4 on Sunday.