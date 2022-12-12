Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck held the fort in the first and third periods, but surrendering four goals on 15 shots in the middle frame ruined his game. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the 29-year-old, who has had very few missteps in an impressive start to the season. He's at 14-6-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 21 starts even after Sunday's defeat. He could be in line for another tough matchup if he starts Tuesday versus the Golden Knights.