Hellebuyck made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning on Wednesday.

The usual snipers beat him, but on tough plays. Steven Stamkos wired a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Nikita Kucherov on a late first-period power play that Hellebuyck couldn't reach. And then Brayden Point scored short side from the low slot in the second. Hellebuyck has won three in a row and five of his last six starts. He has allowed just fifteen goals in that span (.912 save percentage). Take away the first three starts of his season where he allowed 13 goals, and you will find that Hellebuyck has a .915 save percentage. That's the Connor we all know and love in fantasy.