Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

New Jersey grabbed a 3-2 lead midway through the second period, but Hellebuyck shut the door the rest of the way. It was the first win since Dec. 13 for the two-time reigning Vezina Trophy winner, breaking Hellebuyck out of an 0-6-4 slump over his prior 10 starts. On the season, the veteran netminder sports a shockingly mediocre 9-12-4 record over 25 outings with a 2.69 GAA and .901 save percentage.