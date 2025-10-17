Hellebuyck stopped 15 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The Jets never trailed in the game, giving Hellebuyck plenty of leeway as he got beaten by Owen Tippett in the second period and Matvei Michkov in the third. Incredibly, it was Hellebuyck first career win in Philadelphia in his fifth start at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Through three outings to begin the current campaign, the star netminder is 2-1-0 with a 3.02 GAA and .895 save percentage, ratios that will almost certainly improve once the reigning Vezina and Hart Trophy winner gets rolling.