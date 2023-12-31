Hellebuyck made 34 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
The Jets handed their No. 1 netminder a 3-0 lead early in the second period, and Hellebuyck cruised from there. The 30-year-old wraps up an outstanding December that's seen Hellebuyck go 7-0-2 in nine starts with a 1.88 GAA and a .934 save percentage, and heading into 2024 he's firmly in the Vezina conversation, sitting in the top five on the season in GAA (2.34), save percentage (.919) and wins (17).
