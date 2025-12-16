Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Hellebuyck looked sharp through the first two periods as he allowed just one goal, but he eventually fell to Ottawa's late comeback effort in overtime. After Monday's loss, the 32-year-old goalie has a 9-6-1 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 16 games this season. The reigning Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy winner has helped the Jets pick up points in each of his two starts since his return from a knee injury. Regardless of the loss in Monday's extra period, he remains an elite goaltending option in fantasy moving forward with one of the league's best save percentages. Hellebuyck's next chance to guard the crease is Wednesday in St. Louis.