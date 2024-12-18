Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The Sharks showed some resilience against the Jets, but it wasn't enough. Hellebuyck earned his fifth win in six starts despite allowing three goals, and he's the first in the NHL to the 20-win mark this season. The 31-year-old improved to 20-5-1 with a 2.15 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 26 starts. Eric Comrie figures to get the start Wednesday in Anaheim, but Hellebuyck should be back between the pipes for a huge Central Division showdown at home versus the Wild on Saturday.