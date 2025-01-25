Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 19 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over Utah.

This wasn't Hellebuyck's performance, but he was good enough to collect his sixth win in his last seven outings. Utah twice came from one-goal deficits before the Jets' second line put the game to rest in the third period. Hellebuyck is the first goalie in the league to 30 wins this season (30-7-2), and he's added sparkling numbers elsewhere with a 2.02 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 39 starts. Barring a lengthy losing streak, the 31-year-old has a good chance to surpass his career-high 44 wins from the 2017-18 campaign. The Jets' next game is Sunday at home versus Calgary.