Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Flounders in relief
Hellebuyck gave up two goals on 11 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 blowout loss to Toronto.
Hellebuyck came into the game less than a minute into the third period after starter Steve Mason gave up his fifth tally of the night. The 24-year-old Hellebuyck didn't fare much better, as he registered a .818 save percentage in less than 20 minutes of action. With both netminders struggling -- and Mason getting the Opening Night start -- it is hard to figure out who is really the No. 1 in Winnipeg. It could end up being a 50-50 split unless somebody can stand out.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...