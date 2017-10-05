Hellebuyck gave up two goals on 11 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 blowout loss to Toronto.

Hellebuyck came into the game less than a minute into the third period after starter Steve Mason gave up his fifth tally of the night. The 24-year-old Hellebuyck didn't fare much better, as he registered a .818 save percentage in less than 20 minutes of action. With both netminders struggling -- and Mason getting the Opening Night start -- it is hard to figure out who is really the No. 1 in Winnipeg. It could end up being a 50-50 split unless somebody can stand out.