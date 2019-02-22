Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Friday's starter
Hellebuyck will guard the visiting net Friday against the Golden Knights, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck's recent outings have been far from impressive, allowing 11 goals combined in his last two starts -- both against Colorado -- to lower his season record to 26-17-2. He could have a good shot to turn his fortunes around Friday against a Vegas squad averaging a measly 2.40 goals per game over 10 second-half games.
