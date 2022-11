Hellebuyck saved 23 of 25 shots in a 7-2 win against Chicago on Sunday.

Hellebuyck had allowed 10 goals over his previous two starts, but he was also forced to face 80 shots over that span. In fact, the 25 shots he faced Sunday is tied for his third lowest in a single game this season. He has a 10-5-1 record, 2.43 GAA and .925 save percentage in 16 contests in 2022-23.