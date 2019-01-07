Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets back in win column
Hellebuyck turned aside 26 shots in a 5-1 win over Dallas on Sunday.
Coming off a loss in his last start, Hellebuyck needed an outing like this. The Jets' netminder has been rather shaky in his play of late, allowing three or more goals in seven of his last eight starts. Sunday's victory moves his record to 18-12-1 on the season.
