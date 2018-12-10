Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets back on track with win

Hellebuyck finished with 36 saves in a 7-1 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Flyers were the better team in the first period but only managed to score once on the Jets' netminder. Over the final two periods, Winnipeg scored five unanswered goals to run away with a win, giving Hellebuyck his 13th win of the season. With the Jets' next game coming Tuesday against the woeful Blackhawks, Paul Maurice could elect to rest his No. 1 netminder and give him an extended breather. Make no mistake, the 25-year-old is a top option in net when called upon.