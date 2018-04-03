Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets breather Tuesday

Hellebuyck will be rested against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets will rest more than a half-dozen regulars since the team has already clinched a playoff spot. According to this latest report, Steve Mason will be the team's road starter with Eric Comrie working in a backup capacity for this next game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories