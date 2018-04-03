Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets breather Tuesday
Hellebuyck will be rested against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The Jets will rest more than a half-dozen regulars since the team has already clinched a playoff spot. According to this latest report, Steve Mason will be the team's road starter with Eric Comrie working in a backup capacity for this next game.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins seventh straight•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Rings up 41st win of season•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tabbed for Saturday's start against Leafs•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 40th win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...