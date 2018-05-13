Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets by with 19 saves in Game 1

Hellebuyck let in two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 4-2, Game 1 win over the visiting Golden Knights to open the Western Conference finals.

The Jets were successful in limiting breakaways from a super-fast Golden Knights squad, and Hellebuyck obviously received enough offensive support to claim the victory. In fact, the home team scored three first-period goals and Winnipeg never trailed in this series opener. Hellebuyck's night could have been even better had it not been for a nifty deflected goal from William Karlsson on the power play in the second period, but that's easily forgiven since he picked up the 'W' and heads into Game 2 on Monday with a 1-0 series advantage.