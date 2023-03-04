Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 24 shots before being replaced by David Rittich to begin the third period of Friday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Rittich had no more luck slowing down Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and company than the Jets' starter did, but it was actually Kailer Yamamoto who was Hellebuyck's nemesis on the night, potting goals 40 seconds apart in the second frame to give the Oilers a 4-0 lead. Hellebuyck has slumped hard since the All-Star break, going 1-4-1 over his last six appearances with a 3.73 GAA and .894 save percentage, but as yet his spot as Winnipeg's No. 1 goalie doesn't seem to be in any jeopardy.