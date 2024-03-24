Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 26 shots before being replaced by Laurent Brossoit midway through the second period during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

The Jets as a team were sluggish out of the gate for the afternoon contest, and largely stood around for the first period and a half and watched the Isles swarm Hellebuyck. Even if he wasn't to blame for most of Saturday's damage, the 30-year-old netminder has still given up at least four goals in four of his eight starts in March, posting a .906 save percentage on the month with a 4-4-0 record.