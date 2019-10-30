Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets hook Tuesday

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

Hellebuyck was hooked after four pucks found their way behind him in the second period, with Laurent Brossoit making the relief appearance. Hellebuyck is now 5-5-0 with a 2.63 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Jets play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday to close out their road trip -- expect Hellebuyck and Brossoit to split those starts against the Sharks and Golden Knights.