Hellebuyck surrendered three goals on 21 shots in a 6-3 win over the Senators on Saturday.

Hellebuyck and the Jets found themselves down 3-2 at the second intermission, but the whole team stepped up in the third period. Hellebuyck didn't let the Senators score again, while the Jets rattled off four unanswered goals to claim victory. This wasn't a pretty effort for Hellebuyck, but it's his third win in four starts. He's allowed only nine goals on 113 shots, good for a .920 save percentage. One of the true workhorses in net, it's unclear if the 27-year-old would start both halves of a back-to-back, which concludes Sunday versus the Oilers.