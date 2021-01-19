Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 37 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs' final goal was scored into an empty net. Hellebuyck did everything he could to keep the Jets in the game, but he didn't get enough offensive support to steal a win in Toronto. The 27-year-old has a strong .921 save percentage through his first two starts this season, but he'll likely get a breather in favor of Laurent Brossoit on Tuesday in Ottawa.