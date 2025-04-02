Hellebuyck stopped 16 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Kings have excelled at home this season, and the Jets were the latest team that was unable to break through in any meaningful way. Hellebuyck also didn't have a performance to remember, as two goals in the middle of the first period ended up being enough to sink him. This ended his four-game winning streak, and he's now 43-11-3 with a 2.02 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 58 appearances this season. The Jets' next game is another tough one in Vegas on Thursday.