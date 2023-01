Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 41 shots in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

Winnipeg had a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission, but Hellebuyck surrendered a goal in each of the second and third periods. He's 23-13-1 with a 2.38 GAA and .925 save percentage in 37 contests in 2022-23. Connor Hellebuyck has lost three of his last four games, though he did save 111 of 121 shots over that span.