Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets no help against Blues

Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Blues.

The Jets simply couldn't solve Jake Allen at the other end of the ice, sticking Hellebuyck with his eighth regulation loss of the season despite a strong performance of his own. After a rough two-week stretch in which he posted a 4.01 GAA and .862 save percentage over six games, the 25-year-old seems to be turning things around, allowing a single goal in each of his last two starts.