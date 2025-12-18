Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Blues.

Hellebuyck did all he could to keep the game close, but the Jets' offense let him down. He's now 1-1-1 with five goals allowed on 82 shots over three games since returning from arthroscopic knee surgery. The 32-year-old netminder is at 9-7-1 on the year with a 2.36 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 17 appearances. Hellebuyck remains as steady as ever, but the Jets as a whole have taken a step back this year and may make it tough for him to reach the 30-win mark.