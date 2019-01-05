Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets no help in loss to Pens

Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. Offensive support has been an issue for Hellebuyck lately -- the 25-year-old has allowed three goals or less in six straight starts, but he's only 2-4-0 in that stretch with the Jets scoring one or zero goals in all four losses. Winnipeg's roster is too talented for that trend to last much longer, so as long as Hellebuyck keeps delivering consistent performances, the wins should come.