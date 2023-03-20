Hellebuyck made 14 saves in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.

He allowed a goal in each period and had little chance of stopping any of them, as two came with St. Louis skaters camped out in front of him to bang home rebounds and the third on a Jakub Vrana breakaway. Hellebuyck had a rough stretch in late February and early March but appears to have shaken it off, going 3-3-0 over his last six starts with a 2.67 GAA and .903 save percentage -- a big improvement after he coughed up at least four goals in four straight outings.