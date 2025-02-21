Hellebuyck will be between the pipes versus Canada in the Final of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Hellebuyck won both of his previous starts in the tournament, including a 25-save performance Saturday against Canada. The 31-year-old netminder was rested for the last round-robin game while Jake Oettinger took the loss versus Sweden. Hellebuyck has allowed two goals on 47 shots in the tournament, and a similar performance would likely be enough for Team USA to come away with the win.