Hellebuyck will guard the home crease against Colorado for Game 5 on Tuesday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has lost three straight games and will be facing elimination on Tuesday; He's recorded an .870 save percentage and allowed 13 goals in this span. The 30-year-old will need to be on his game tonight if Winnipeg has any chance of staying alive in the series. He will look to push this series back to Colorado on Thursday for Game 6.