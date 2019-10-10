Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets nod in home opener
Hellebuyck will start Thursday's home opener against the Wild, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit got two starts apiece during the Jets' four-game road trip to open the season, but Hellebuyck showed that he's still the team's top netminder with a 37-save effort in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh last time out. He should garner plenty of interest in the DFS realm considering the visiting Wild have been outscored 9-4 through two games.
