Hellebuyck is expected to man the crease for Monday's trip to Toronto, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Winnipeg has been idle since nabbing a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary to open the season last Thursday, but Hellebuyck will finally have an opportunity to make his second appearance of the season. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner will need to be in his usual sharp form against a high-powered Maple Leafs offense that has produced 11 goals through three games.