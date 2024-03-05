Hellebuyck will be in net Tuesday at home against Seattle, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.
Hellebuyck hasn't disappointed this year, posting a .924 save percentage and a 29-12-3 record. He is currently the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, which is partly why the Jets are tied for first place in the Western Conference. The 30-year-old will look to take advantage of Seattle being in the second game of a back-to-back set.
