Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets overtime victory Tuesday
Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over Washington.
Hellebuyck hasn't been at the top of his game of late, but he found a way to get back in the win column for the first time in three games. The 24-year-old remains a top-tier fantasy option on a Winnipeg squad sitting near the top of the Western Conference standings. Hellebuyck is sporting a 29-8-8 record with a .922 save percentage and should be rolled out with confidence in all formats.
