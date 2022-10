Hellebuyck will guard the road goal versus the Kings on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off of a shutout in his previous start, a 25-save effort versus the Blues on Monday. The 29-year-old has gone 3-2-0 with just 11 goals allowed in five games this season, and the Kings' offense isn't too intimidating, so this is a solid matchup play for Hellebuyck.