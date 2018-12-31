Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets start in Oil Country

Hellebuyck will start Monday in Edmonton, Ted Wyman of The Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets' netminder has dropped his last two starts but his opponent Monday, the Oilers, have lost five straight and have allowed 25 goals over those five defeats. On the other side of things, Winnipeg is 7-3-0 in its last 10 and 11-6-0 away from home this season, so on paper, this should be the night Hellebuyck gets back in the win column.