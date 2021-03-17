Hellebuyck will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home matchup with Montreal, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck was relatively solid in his last start Monday against Montreal, turning aside 27 of 30 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 10th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to get back in the win column in a rematch with the same Canadiens club Wednesday.