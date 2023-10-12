Hellebuyck will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Hellebuyck is fresh off of signing a seven-year extension with the Jets on Monday. The 30-year-old remains one of the top goalies in the league, both by results and workload. He played in 64 games last season, posting a 37-25-2 record, a 2.49 GAA and a .920 save percentage.