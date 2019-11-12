Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod against Avs

Hellebuyck will be between the pipes at home versus Colorado on Tuesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is sporting a 1.47 GAA in his previous four outings, along with a 3-0-1 record and .959 save percentage. With the netminder playing that well, it may not matter that the team is scoring a mere 2.72 goals per game. In 12 career matchups, the 26-year-old is 6-3-3 against the Avalanche and will look to keep rolling Tuesday.