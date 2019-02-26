Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod against Wild

Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Tuesday home tilt versus Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is continuing to struggle to keep pucks out of the back of the net, as he is sporting a 3.46 GAA and .907 save percentage in his previous 10 outings. Thanks to his offensive support, the netminder still posted a 6-3-1 record over that stretch. If the Michigan native can get back to his best, the Jets could make a deep playoff run.