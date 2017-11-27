Hellebuyck will tend the twine versus Minnesota on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck was pressed into action Saturday after backup Steve Mason suffered an upper-body injury. Despite the lack of rest, the 24-year-old Hellebuyck will be back in the crease where he has dominated this season with a 12-2-2 record and .929 save percentage. The Michigan native has come out on top in his previous two matchups with the Wild and will look to continue that trend Monday.

