Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod against Wild
Hellebuyck will tend the twine versus Minnesota on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck was pressed into action Saturday after backup Steve Mason suffered an upper-body injury. Despite the lack of rest, the 24-year-old Hellebuyck will be back in the crease where he has dominated this season with a 12-2-2 record and .929 save percentage. The Michigan native has come out on top in his previous two matchups with the Wild and will look to continue that trend Monday.
