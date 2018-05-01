Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod for Game 3
Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Tuesday's Game 3 matchup with Nashville, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Hellebuyck has been under duress through the opening two contests, as the Predators have put a combined 89 shots on goal. The netminder held up during Game 1, making 47 of a possible 48 saves, but struggled Sunday when he gave up five goals. The Michigan native will no doubt be stressing the importance of limiting the amount of rubber he sees to his teammates Tuesday.
