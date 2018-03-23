Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Friday
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes against the Ducks on Friday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck should be well rested after getting the night off Tuesday versus the Kings. The netminder needs just three victories to crack the 40-win mark for the first time in his career, although Winnipeg has just nine games remaining and will likely want to keep the youngster fresh for a postseason run. The last time the Michigan native faced off with Anaheim was Jan. 25, in which he gave up just three goals on 39 shots, yet came up short with an overtime loss.
