Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Friday's road clash with Montreal, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is winless in five straight appearances in which he posted a 0-4-0 record with a 4.49 GAA. At this point, Hellebuyck certainly won't be repeating as the Vezina Trophy winner and will need to figure out his game before the Jets enter the playoffs. Still, the 27-year-old netminder shouldn't face much in the way of a challenge for the top spot from backup Laurent Brossoit.