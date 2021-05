Hellebuyck will be between the pipes at home for Friday's season finale versus Toronto, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Despite the fact that the game won't have any impact on the Jets standings or playoff matchup, Hellebuyck will still tend the twine as a final tune-up. With a 23-17-3 record in 44 appearances, the 27-year-old Michigan native won't be repeating as the Vezina Trophy winner, though his 2.60 GAA was not far off his 2019-20 numbers (2.57).