Hellebuyck will be in goal for Monday's Game 2 clash with Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hellebuyck will no doubt be looking to bounce back from his disappointing performance Saturday, when he gave up three goals on 32 shots. Without Mark Scheifele (leg) or Patrik Laine (undisclosed) available, the netminder may not be able to rely on much in terms of offensive support in order to help the club even the best-of-five series.