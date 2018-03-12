Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Monday
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes versus the Capitals on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
With the Jets facing off with Washington on Monday and Nashville on Tuesday. coach Paul Maurice announced his intention to split the games between Hellebuyck and backup Michael Hutchinson. The 24-year-old Hellebuyck has performed slightly better against Alex Ovechkin and company -- a 2-1-0 record with a .924 save percentage -- so he will get the opening frame of the club's back-to-back.
