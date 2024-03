Hellebuyck will guard the road goal versus the Canucks, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will get the second half of a back-to-back after Laurent Brossoit's shutout win over the Kraken on Friday. The 30-year-old Hellebuyck was shaking off an illness earlier in the week, but it looks like he'll be ready to go for a big Western Conference showdown. The Canucks have won four of their last six games, but they've scored just 14 goals in that span.